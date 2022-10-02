The A38 has been closed between Buckfastleigh and the Rattery turn off following a crash.

The southbound carriageway has been shut and traffic has been building in the area.

The incident happened on the A38 from A384 at Buckfastleigh to the Rattery Turn Off.

According to traffic monitoring service INRIX traffic is being turned around within the closure and the incident is affecting traffic heading towards Plymouth.

Meanwhile, the A38 is also closed eastbound near Plympton because of another accident.

That's between the B3416 Deep Lane and B3213 Ivybridge.