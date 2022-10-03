One of a number of dogs removed from from a puppy farm by a welfare charity may have to have its eye removed.

The Shih Tzu type dogs were discovered with dirty, long and scruffy hair and also had patches of matting.

The Woodside Animal Welfare Trust, which has taken the puppies in, said all the dogs had fleas, worms and dental problems as well as infections.

The trust says all the dogs, which were found at a property in Devon, have had veterinary treatment and have been clipped and bathed.

In a post on social media the Woodside Animal Trust said: "Puppy farms are still very much in operation and closer to home than you may imagine.

"These are from a number removed from a Devon property and brought to us this week. Hair matts, fleas worms are the least of their problems and further dental treatment and even an eye removal will be necessary as we move forward.

"Thankfully they are all now receiving veterinary treatment and have had baths and clips, let’s hope this will be the first steps to the road to recovery."

One of the puppies after treatment Credit: Woodside Animal Welfare Trust

The RSPCA says puppy farms continue to be a growing problem.

Dog welfare expert, Lisa Hens, said: "We'd urge families to carefully consider whether getting a dog is right for them. Dogs are a huge commitment and need lots of time and attention.

"If you do have the time and money for a dog then we'd urge you to consider rescuing instead of buying a puppy.

"Not only will this give a rescue dog a chance at finding his forever home but it'll also save any potential heartache caused by unwittingly buying a dog from a puppy farm."