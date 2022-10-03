Two men in their 50s needed hospital treatment after being attacked by a group of young men near a pub.

One of the men was knocked unconscious and remains in hospital. The other man needed treatment for head injuries including cuts and bruising.

They were attacked by a group of young men in their late teens and early 20s.

It happened near the British Lion pub in Devizes, Wiltshire, at 11.45pm on Friday 30 September.

The attackers ran off in two directions, two of them towards the nearby Morrisons supermarket and the others towards Sainsbury's car park.

One of the attackers has short dark hair and was wearing a black T-shirt, dark trousers and a grey hoody tied across his body.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to contact them.