A woman who posted fake legal papers soaked with the drug spice into prisons is wanted by police after skipping bail.

Emily MacArthur and her ex-boyfriend used fake stamps to produce bogus 'confidential' legal letters coated with the Class B drug.

Each sheet of spice-coated A4 was worth up to £1,200. It would then be cut into £10 sections and sold within prison.

MacArthur, 31, also admitted importing cocaine from Jamaica. Police were alerted by officers by UK Border Force, which stopped three packets of cocaine sent from the Caribbean.

MacArthur and her then-partner Dennis Obasi were arrested at her home in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, in February 2020.

Evidence found during that raid showed the home was being used as a factory to process spice.

The court heard police found £50,000 worth of spice powder and 116 sheets of paper coated in the drug - worth £48,000 in prison.

Officers also found fake stamps which the couple used to give the appearance the letters had been sent from a solicitor's firm.

FAKE_STAMP Credit: 03102022_STAMP_SWROCU

DCI Charlotte Tucker, from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “Emily MacArthur has admitted conspiring with Obasi to supply substantial amounts of spice into prisons, including HMP Peterborough, where he was imprisoned, and HMP Bristol.

“The pair were arrested at a flat in Trowbridge which was essentially being used as a factory to produce spice and send fake confidential legal letters soaked in the substance to prisoners.

"More than £50,000 worth of spice powder, 100-plus pieces of paper soaked in the drug, fake legal stamps, piles of envelopes and further letters were found.

“Obasi is set to be sentenced next month for his offences. I hope people will come forward with information to help us ensure MacArthur, too, is brought to justice.”

DCI Charlotte Tucker speaks to ITV News West Country

Play Brightcove video

MacArthur is described as a white woman, 5ft2ins tall and of large build. When she was last seen had long black hair, though in the past she has dyed her hair blonde.

She has several tattoos, including a swallow, heart and flower on her left wrist; a frog, lilies and the wording ‘Live through this’ on her right arm; an anchor on her back; a skull and flower on the right-hand side of her chest; a peacock on her right leg; and a symbol on her right foot.

She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply spice into prisons, as well as the importation of Class A drugs.

She is currently wanted by authorities after failing to appear at Swindon Crown Court.

Obasi is due to be sentenced next month.