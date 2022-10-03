Police in Weymouth say they're "concerned" for the welfare of a 23-year-old woman who has gone missing from her home.

Bethany Timson was last seen leaving a property in the town at around 9pm on Friday (30 September).

She's described as white, five foot five inches tall and of medium build with long blonde hair. It's believed she was wearing a burgundy zip up jacket with a khaki hooded top underneath as well as pink tracksuit bottoms and white or grey Nike shoes.

Inspector Nathan Liddicott, of Dorset Police, said: “We are concerned for Bethany’s welfare and are keen to find her as soon as possible to make sure that she is all right.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding Bethany’s whereabouts, or who sees a woman matching the description given, to please contact us immediately.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Bethany if you see this – please get in touch with us or your family and let us know where you are. We just want to check that you are OK.”