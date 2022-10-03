An e-fit has been released of a man police want to speak to after a serious sexual assault in Barnstaple.

It happened in the Gorwell Estate area of Bear Street on Sunday 25 September between 3.15am and 3.40am.

A 24-year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and has since been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Gary Matthews said: “Whilst we have a suspect on police bail, we are keeping an open mind in relation to their potential role in this crime. Therefore, we are now releasing a police EvoFIT of a man that we wish to identify in connection to last Sunday’s sexual assault in the Bear Street area near Gorwell Estate."

More officers will be on patrol on nights out in response to the crime, while anyone with information is being urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.

DI Matthews added: “I wish to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to catch the man responsible for this attack.

“Whilst all of us should be able to walk alone and safely, no matter the time or location, we do ask that our public are extra vigilant.

"Please do not walk home alone and always ensure that you use a licenced taxi at the end of a night out.

“Anyone on a night out who is concerned for another member of the public being alone and vulnerable, perhaps being subjected to unwanted attention or aggression, then please immediately approach a police officer or a member of venue staff to let them know."