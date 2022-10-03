A main road connecting Paignton and Brixham was closed in both directions due to a newly-installed 5G mast catching fire.

Emergency services attended the scene, between the A3022 Brixham Road and Cherry Brook Drive, at around 6.30am this morning (3 October).

The A379 Dartmouth Road was closed in both directions, according to the traffic monitoring site Inrix.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue crews arrived to find the bottom of the mast alight and used two appliances to put out the flames.

A spokesperson from the service said a road closure was put in place due to "possible instability of the mast".

There is now heavy traffic reported on the A379 Dartmouth Road which is still partially blocked.