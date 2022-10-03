Bath's Cleveland Bridge is open to two-way traffic again after having a weight monitoring system installed.

It follows a recommendation for a "staged approach" to reopening the Grade II listed structure, which forms a key route through the city centre and is used by thousands of vehicles a day.

Bath and North East Somerset Council began essential repairs in 2021, but then had to extend the work after finding significant corrosion to the 200-year-old structure.

An 18-tonne temporary load restriction is in place but if monitoring shows there are no issues, the bridge could open to normal traffic loads of 44 tonnes.

Previously hidden damage was discovered in the structure of the bridge.

Councillor Manda Rigby, cabinet member for transport, said safety is the priority.

She added: “The bridge load will be closely monitored and we have installed ANPR cameras to capture the details of any vehicles breaching the weight restriction.

"Drivers that do flout the restriction are being warned that they could face prosecution brought by Trading Standards or the police or via a fixed penalty notice.

"It is a criminal offence to contravene a traffic regulation order."

Masonry works, which could not be completed while scaffolding was in place, will continue underneath the bridge for a number of weeks.