A teenager has died after a crash between a car and a lorry on the A40 Golden Valley Bypass.

Gloucestershire Police were called at around 11pm on Friday 30 September to reports that a car had collided with an HGV that was parked in a layby.

It happened on the eastbound carriageway between the A417 at the Elmbridge Court roundabout and junction 11 of the M5. The crash involved a white BMW 1 Series and a DAF truck.

The 18-year-old, who was driving the BMW, died at the scene. The driver of the lorry had minor injuries.

Gloucester Police are asking anyone with information, or dashcam footage, to contact them.