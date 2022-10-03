A young woman has died after an incident which left a major motorway shut overnight.

Wiltshire Police were called to the M4 between junctions 15 and 16 near Wroughton, Wiltshire in the early hours of the morning on Saturday 1 October.

It happened near the A4361 road bridge and Wiltshire Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage taken in the area at the time to contact them.

Both the motorway and the road bridge were closed while police started their investigations but are now fully open again.

In a statement Wiltshire Police said: "Our thoughts are with the young woman's family at this very difficult time."