Police are investigating a suspected arson attack after a 5G phone mast in Paignton was destroyed by a fire.

Emergency services arrived at the scene yesterday morning (3 October) at the junction of Broadsands Road and Dartmouth Road.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue crews found the bottom of the mast alight and used two appliances to put out the flames.

The A379 Dartmouth Road was then closed in both directions in case the mast fell down.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are now appealing to any witnesses to the fire to get in touch with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them online or by calling 101, quoting reference CR/091395/22.