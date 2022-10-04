A 15-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after a car flipped in Alderbury last night (3 October).

It happened just after 9pm when a red Ford Ka, which was travelling towards Downton, left the road on a bend on Barford Lane.

The teenager, who was a front seat passenger, was seriously injured and is currently in Southampton Hospital.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl, and a second passenger had shoulder and leg injuries and were taken to Salisbury Hospital.

Witherington Road was closed between Tunnel Hill junction at Alderbury and Barford Lane junction while police investigated the scene and the road was cleared.

Wiltshire Police are asking anyone who saw what happened, or people who may have dash cam footage, to come forward.

People with information can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 or email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.