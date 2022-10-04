A Gucci handbag and a laptop have been stolen in Plymouth in two separate incidents which police say may be linked.

Two women - one in her late teens and another in her 20s - said they were victims of the incidents, which happened within 40 minutes of each other on 25 September.

The first was at around 10.50pm on the railway bridge on Sutherland Road and the second was on nearby Ford Park Road at around 11.30pm.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are trying to locate the stolen property, which was described as a Gucci handbag, which contained, among other things, car keys which had a pink metal rose key ring on them.

“In the second incident on Ford Park Road, Mutley, a woman in her late teens was approached by two suspects and her laptop, inside its laptop bag, was taken.

"It is believed the two suspects ran down Ford Park Road towards the cemetery."

Police are also trying to find the computer, which was described as a silver Dell laptop with a painted planet earth on the lid, in a black laptop case.

Officers believe the two incidents may be linked and want to speak to anyone who witnessed either of them, or saw anything suspicious in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CR/089101/22 for the first incident or CR/089109/22 for the second.