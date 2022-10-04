The inquest into the death of a man who died after falling from the 16th floor of a burning tower block in Easton has been opened.

Abdul Jabar Oryakhel was trying to escape a fire in the flat where he was living in Easton in the early hours of Sunday 25 September.

The inquest - which opened at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton on October 4 - heard that the cause of death is yet to be established as they are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Mr Oryakhel died on September 25 at Twinnell House, Easton, the inquest heard.

Investigations have found the fire started when an electric bike charger caught alight.

Three other people in the flat at the time managed to escape the fire - two by clambering out of a window and clinging on to the outside of the building before they were pulled in by emergency service personnel.

But Mr Oryakhel, who The Times said was a shepherd from a village in the Laghman province in eastern Afghanistan, was trapped in his bedroom by the fire.

He clambered out of the window as the flames spread, but tragically fell to his death.

The full inquest for the dad's death has been provisionally listed for Tuesday 13 December.