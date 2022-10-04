A man had to be taken to hospital for a fractured skull after being punched in the head in a Bristol nightclub.

Officers investigating the assault inside Motion have released CCTV images of three men they hope can help their enquiries.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was helping a woman who was reportedly being harassed at the nightclub in Avon Street, at about 7pm on 28 May.

While speaking with one of those men believed to be responsible, the victim was subsequently punched to the head and knocked unconscious. Two other men then kicked and attacked him while he was on the ground.

The man was taken to hospital and received treatment for a fractured skull. He is having hearing difficulties as a result of the assault.

Anyone who knows who the men pictured are, or may have witnessed the assault, is asked to call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and quote reference number 5222131297.