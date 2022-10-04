Man's body found in Devon field near flipped car

A man in his 20s has been found dead near an overturned vehicle in a field in Devon.

Police were called to the crash scene just off the A38 at Smithaleigh, near Plympton, at around 10.30am on Sunday 2 October.

But detectives say they believe the collision happened in the early hours of that morning.

The man's body was later found near the grey Honda Civic.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and found a deceased man in his 20s from the Plymouth area, near the vehicle.

"His next of kin have been informed.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the collision, which is thought to have taken place in the early hours of Saturday 1 October."

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police online or by calling 101 quoting 330 of Sunday 2 October.