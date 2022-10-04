Prison which kept the Kray twins under lock and key taken over by artists

Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report

It may have kept the Kray twins inside in the 1950s but Shepton Mallet prison is looking a bit different as it hosts an art exhibition.

Six artists have taken over C-wing to create immersive and interactive displays as part of the Somerset Art Weeks event.

The artists have used a variety of techniques, including creative computer coding, an installation exploring light and colour, painting and mark-making as a practice of mindfulness.

Jessica Mallock has painted the inside of two cells. She said: "It's been really interesting for a few days to be in here.

"I've been really self-reflecting and really thinking about all the people that have slept in on this bed and just thinking, what must it be like to be inside and not see any nature, not really see the sunlight?"

Emily Lewin from Somerset Art Weeks said: "This year there are over 300 artists taking part in a variety of group exhibitions, curated shows, opening their doors to their studios and their workspaces, and in a huge variety of buildings and locations.

"So there's really something for everybody, no matter where you are in the county."

It is free to come to view this venue during Somerset Art Weeks, which will be running until this Sunday 9 October.