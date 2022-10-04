The family of a woman who died in a crash on the M4 have said she will be "deeply missed" by everyone who knew her.

Jodie Costello from Wroughton, died after a crash between junction 15 and 16 of the M4, near the A4361 road bridge at the weekend (Saturday 1 October).

Although she is yet to be formally identified, Wiltshire Police say they believe it to be Jodie.

In a tribute, her family said: “Jodie was a well-loved daughter and sister and will be sincerely missed by everyone who knew her.

“Please respect our privacy as we deal with our loss.”

Police are investigating the crash but say they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances."

A spokesperson from the force said: "Our thoughts remain with Jodie’s family and friends at this difficult time."

Anyone who saw what happened is being urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 or email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.