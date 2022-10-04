A farmer is calling on the government to rethink its environmental policies to prevent farms being turned into housing estates or a sea of solar panels.

As part of his mini-budget, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled proposals for 38 investment zones - areas in England where the government will loosen planning rules to release more land for commercial and housing developments.

Catherine Withers runs Yew Tree Farm, with 60 acres of land inside the boundary of Bristol. On the farm, she has 40 different species of birds and 20 species of mammals.

She said: "The government needs to re-engage with nature policies, people are very frightened about the future of farming and nature recovery.

"Nature recovery needs to be at the centre of sustainable farming. Just a couple of inches of soil feeds the world and we really need to look after it.

"I am baffled by what's happened in the past 10 days. I am a mother, a grandmother - I'm concerned by what the wildlife charities are saying and the people I am involved with. I'm hearing the noises that we could be doing more harm to the environment than good and I think most farmers realise they really do want to help."

Catherine Withers runs Yew Tree Farm Credit: ITV West Country

Ms Withers has also noticed that cheaper products are growing in popularity as the cost of living continues to cause concern. She is calling for the government to give more detail about how it plans to help small businesses.

She said: "They don't understand the day-to-day challenges, and there's so little protection for tenant farmers, I'm hearing of tenants being kicked off their farms to become solar farms when we have huge warehouse roof space available.

"I would love the government to shore up a land use policy rather than head towards deregulation."

The land around Yew Tree Farm is owned by housing companies and is valued at £1million per acre. Ms Withers said that is preventing young people interested in agriculture from going into farming.

She said: "There's a lot of threat to the land around us and I do fear we are going to find ourselves farming in the middle of a housing estate."

Farming Minister Mark Spencer Credit: ITV West Country

The new Farming Minister, Mark Spencer, has pledged to engage with the industry and listen to the worries and concerns of farmers like Catherine Withers.

He said: "Farmers over generations have produced the beautiful landscape we see, we want to enhance that and protect it and produce food at the same time.

"Food security is a massive issue and we need our farmers and food producers to be efficient and keep the nation well fed."

Mr Spencer said changes to farming subsidies will also help to protect wildlife.

He said: "We are moving from an area-based payment, where farmers receive an amount per acre to more of a focus on environmental outcomes and I think that's the right thing to do."