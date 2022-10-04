A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering a newborn baby.

Sarah Jayne Barron, from Weston-super-Mare, was charged with murder in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 4 October).

The 32-year-old then appeared at Taunton Magistrates' Court this morning but did not enter a plea.

It comes almost two years after the body of a newborn baby was found in a Weston-super-Mare garden, on Saturday 12 December 2020.

Barron is now due to appear at Bristol Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday 5 October).