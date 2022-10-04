A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a newborn baby in Weston-super-Mare.

Sarah Jayne Barron, of Weston-super-Mare, was charged in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 4 October) with one count of murder. She is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court later today.

The baby's body was discovered in a garden on Saturday 12 December, 2020.

A man who’d previously been arrested in connection with this investigation has been released without charge, with no further action being taken against him.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Supt Gary Haskins, of the Major Crime Investigation Team said the charge is a "significant development" in the investigation.

"We know this update will impact on the local community where the incident happened, and we’d encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local Neighbourhood Policing team," he said.

Senior Crown Prosecutor with the CPS South West Complex Casework Unit Iain Jenkins said: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”