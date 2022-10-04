Police are appealing for information following a second serious assault on a woman in North Devon.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was grabbed by a man who forced her to the ground. She sustained cuts and bruises during the assault before her attacker fled the scene.

This assault took place on the corner of Derby Road and Beaufort Walk, Barnstaple, between 2.30am and 3.15am on Sunday 2 October.

The suspect is described as a white man believed to be in his early 20s with dark hair, of medium build, who was wearing a dark or black hoody with the hood up.

Police last week issued an appeal following a serious sexual assault on a woman that took place in Barnstaple on Sunday 25 September.

The incident happened in the Gorwell Estate area of Bear Street in Barnstaple between 3.15am and 3.40am.

Bear Street, Barnstaple Credit: Google Maps

A man previously arrested has now been eliminated from enquiries.

Detective Inspector Rob Back, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Sunday Morning.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have Ring doorbell footage, CCTV, or who is a road user with dashcam footage covering the nearby area.

“At this stage, we are keeping an open mind on whether these incidents involve the same suspect.

“If you have anything that can assist, then it is vital you contact the local team on 101 or via our website quoting log number 172 of 2 October.”

North and West Devon Commander Superintendent Toby Davies said: “We currently have two investigations running into serious assaults which have taken place in the Barnstaple area over the past two weeks. At this stage, it is not confirmed that these incidents are linked.

“These attacks are simply unacceptable; women should be able to go out at night without feeling unsafe or at risk of attack.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and I want to reassure our public that we have dedicated investigation teams focusing on these incidents and making enquiries at pace.

“We are also working closely with venue licensees in the area to ensure that a night out in Barnstaple is a safe space for all to enjoy.

“Whilst all of us should be able to walk alone and without fear, no matter the time or location, we do ask that our public are extra vigilant and please use licensed taxis to get everyone home safely at the end of a night out.

“We also ask that the public report anything suspicious to the police and report any behaviour that has made you feel uncomfortable in bars and clubs to venue staff.”

Earlier today, colleagues in Manchester arrested a man on behalf of Devon and Cornwall Police on suspicion of assault and officers await his arrival in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information which may assist police on this case is asked to contact 101 or via our website quoting log 18 of 26 September.

You can also pass information in relation to this attack anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone 0800 555 111.