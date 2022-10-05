A Bristol statue of black British playwright Alfred Fagon has been given Grade II-listed status during Black History Month.

The move is to “celebrate this bust’s special architectural and historic interest” and to protect it for future generations.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport made has made additions and amendments to the National Heritage List on the advice of Historic England.

Fagon was recognised as one of the most notable British playwrights of the 1970s and 1980s as well as being a poet and actor.

At the time of his death in 1986, it is thought that he was still the only black British playwright to have had work broadcast on national television.

The lifelike portrait bust by Zimbabwean artist David Matusa was put up in tribute to Fagon in 1987 in the St Paul’s area of Bristol.

There was uproar in June 2020 when the statue was thought to have been attacked with bleach - shortly after the statue of Edward Colston was torn down.

However, police later found the "attack" was actually the well-intentioned actions of a local man trying to clean the statue.

A gravestone in Chelmsford of African American man Joseph Freemen who liberated himself from enslavement has also been added to the list, while amendments to existing listings have been made to highlight their historical significance within black British history.

One of these amendments are 6 and 7 Christmas Steps in Bristol. They are a pair of Grade II listed attached houses with former shops at ground level, now rare due to bombing in the Second World War.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, said: “Black History Month offers a great opportunity to bring attention to black stories and celebrate the important contributions of black people to our nation’s story.

“The stories highlighted by these new listings and amendments are fascinating and important additions to The National Heritage List for England.

“These new additions are part of our ongoing commitment to recognising and celebrating our diverse heritage.

”Heritage minister Lord Kamall added: “Black History Month is an important time to celebrate and reflect on the diversity of our heritage.

“These new listings will preserve important pieces of our history and make sure the stories behind the landmarks are told to new generations.”