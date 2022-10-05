The most popular baby names in the South West have been revealed - with Arthur and Olivia topping the list for 2021.

Olivia also topped the list for girls' names across the whole of England and Wales, while Noah topped the overall list for boys.

The data has been put together by the Office for National Statistics using births registered during 2021.

The number next to each name is the total live births registered during the calendar year.

The most popular baby names in the South West

Boys

1. Arthur - 459

2. Noah - 410

3. George - 400

4. Oliver - 394

5. Oscar 369

Girls

1. Olivia - 360

2. Isla - 287

3. Florence - 277

4. Amelia - 259

5. Willow - 233

The top baby names across England and Wales

The number in brackets is the change in ranking from 2020.

1. Olivia - 3,649 (0)

2. Amelia - 3,164 (0)

3. Isla - 2,683 (0)

4. Ava - 2,576 (0)

5. Ivy - 2,245 (+1)

6. Freya - 2,187 (+6)

7. Lily - 2,182 (0)

8. Florence - 2,180 (+6)

9. Mia - 2,168 (-4)

10. Willow - 2,067 (+2)

Boys

1. Noah - 4,525 (+3)

2. Oliver - 4,167 (-1)

3. George - 4,141 (-1)

4. Arthur - 3,766 (-1)

5. Muhammad - 3,722 (0)

6. Leo - 3,465 (0)

7. Harry - 3,089 (+1)

8. Oscar - 3,071 (-1)

9. Archie - 2,928 (0)

10. Henry - 2,912 (+1)