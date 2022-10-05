A rare piece of Banksy artwork which was sprayed on the side of a house in Nailsea near Bristol is to go on display for the first time in more than a decade.

The Leopard and Barcode will feature as part of the Art of Banksy exhibition when it opens at MediaCity, Salford, on 21 October 2022.

It was originally sprayed on the side of a house in either 1999 or 2000 but the artwork was destined to be lost forever when the house was scheduled for demolition in 2010.

A local architect spotted its significance and got permission to save the artwork, spending a day chiselling it off the wall.

The exhibition will features more than a hundred artworks by Banksy Credit: Art of Banksy

The rare work then spent many years wrapped in a blanket under the architect’s spare bed, being shown only once at the local school where his wife worked.

Organisers of the exhibition say they are delighted to include the piece in the coming exhibition.

The curators said it was a "privilege to be able to show this rare early work" which has a "fascinating story".

The Art of Banksy exhibition will feature 145 authenticated Banksy works ranging from prints, canvases and limited-edition pieces. Access is free of charge.

Visitors can see the iconic artworks that brought the anonymous artist international acclaim, including Girl With Balloon, Flower Thrower and Brace Yourself.