The M48 Severn Bridge has been closed in both directions overnight because of strong winds.

The closures are still in place this morning (5 September) between Junction 1 for the A403 and Junction 2 for the A466 Wye Valley Link Road.

According to traffic monitoring website INRIX the bridge has been closed since last night due to a forecast of strong winds.

National Highways says that there are diversion routes in place.

The bridge which carries the M48 motorway between Wales and Gloucestershire over the Severn often closes because of adverse weather conditions.