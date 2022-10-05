A 34-year-old woman has appeared in crown court accused of murdering a newborn baby whose body was found in a garden in Weston-super-Mare.

Sarah Jayne Barron appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (Wednesday 5 October) after appearing before magistrates yesterday, where she had been remanded into custody.

Judge Peter Blair KC, The Recorder of Bristol, today granted Barron conditional bail and told her she would face a plea and trial preparation hearing on November 4.

The murder charge follows the discovery of the body of a newborn baby in a private garden in Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, on December 12 2020.

Avon and Somerset Police said a man who had previously been arrested in connection with the investigation has been released without charge, with no further action being taken.