15-year-old rushed to hospital after stabbing in Torquay

A 15-year-old boy has been rushed to Torbay District Hospital following a stabbing in Torquay.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the incident on Carlton Road shortly after 6pm this evening (6 October).

The road has been closed whilst investigations take place.

A spokesperson for the police said "We attended at 6.08pm this evening (6 October) after a report of a young male being stabbed at that location.

"A 15-year-old male was taken to Torbay District Hospital where his injuries are being assessed.

"A 16-year-old remains in police custody in connection with the incident."

Carlton Road has been closed in both directions from Windsor Road to Kenwyn