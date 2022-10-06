A teenager is in a serious condition fighting for his life following a collision between a motorbike and a van yesterday morning (October 5).

The 18-year-old motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently in hospital. His next of kin have been informed and are with him. The other driver was unharmed in the incident.

Police were notified of the incident on the A39 at Clovelly at around 11.20am yesterday. It involved a black Kawasaki motorbike and a white Renault Master van.

Officers from the roads policing team attended the collision to investigate and establish how the crash happened.

Witnesses are requested to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101 with information quoting log number 0282 of 5th October 2022.

Police would like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of any of the vehicles prior to the collision.