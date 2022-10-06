A delivery car driver has been left with injuries after he was punched in his van by a BMW driver.

The attack happened near The Mall at Cribbs Causeway on Thursday 29 September by the A4108 roundabout close to Mollie's Diner at around 6.20pm.

The victim suffered facial injuries and his glasses were broken.

He was punched through the window of his van by the driver of a white BMW. The BMW driver was described as white, in his late twenties/early thirties, with short cropped hair, around 5ft 11ins, of average build, and he was wearing a grey top.

Avon and North Somerset Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "We’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who was driving in the area at the time and may have relevant dashcam footage. Please call us on 101 if you can help, and give the call handler the reference number 5222235005."