Hundreds of households are still in emergency accommodation in Cornwall as the council struggles to move them into more permanent homes.

Around 650 households are currently in temporary accommodation after a spike in the number of people being made homeless in Cornwall due to the current housing crisis.

Many were previously in private rented accommodation before their landlords decided to sell up or convert their properties into holiday accommodation.

Before the pandemic, there were around 250 households in temporary accommodation but that has risen to as high as 700.

At a meeting on Tuesday (October 4), Cornwall councillors were told that people in emergency accommodation – including B&Bs and hotels – are having to stay there for longer as there is a lack of homes for them to move into.

The housing crisis in Cornwall was discussed by councillors

As a result the council is currently overspending on its housing budget, by around £7.5million.

Phil Mason, strategic director for sustainable growth and development, said: “Since late 2020 the number of people needing new accommodation has been on a slight decline, but the number of people staying in temporary accommodation remains stubbornly high as we can’t get people out into permanent accommodation.”

Mr Mason said that while the council had been able to purchase some homes which could be rented out and also provided modular accommodation, it had not been enough to cope with the demand.

As a result he said that families were still in “unsuitable accommodation” such as Travelodges and Premier Inns.

He added: “Nobody wants to see families in B&Bs, Travelodges, Premier Inns. I would rather have a proper home that people can properly live in and at a level that the council can recover through housing benefits.”

Credit: Local Democracy Reporter Service/Richard Whitehouse