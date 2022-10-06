A man has died after a crash near Bridgwater yesterday morning (5 October).

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the Cannington Bypass at around 6.20am where a car and a motorbike had crashed.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Specially trained officers are now supporting the family.

The road was closed while emergency services attended. It has since reopened.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to contact police.