A PhD student who left a woman fearing for her life when he hit her over the head before raping her has been jailed for nine years.

Dayan Garcia took multiple photographs of his victim without her knowledge during the attack in Plymouth earlier this year.

The 31-year-old, previously from Mariners Court, struck the victim in the head after she refused his advances. So much force was used she feared for her life. He then raped her.

Following a four-day trial at Plymouth Crown Court, Garcia has now been jailed for two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

Mariners Court Plymouth Credit: Google Maps

The jury heard the victim had been out with friends on the night of 29 April when she found herself separated from them. The victim met Garcia at some point in the night at a nightclub and agreed to go back to his address at around 2am on 30 April.

Once back at the house, Garcia, who was a PhD student at the time of the assault, struck the victim twice to the head after she refused his advances, causing facial injuries. Garcia then proceeded to rape her.

Further enquiries showed that Garcia had taken multiple photographs of the victim without her knowledge while the attack was taking place.

The victim managed to flee the scene - with the offender’s phone - and get to safety.

Officers carried out fast-track enquiries which ultimately led to his identification and arrest on the evening of 30 April. He was remanded the next day for two counts of rape and one count of ABH.

Prior to the trial starting on Tuesday 27 September, Garcia changed his plea to guilty to the ABH offence, but pleaded not guilty of the two counts of rape.

At the end of the four-day trial, the jury came to a unanimous verdict of guilty for the two counts of rape.

In a joint statement, Devon and Cornwall Police and the Crown Prosecution Service welcomed the custodial sentence of Garcia.

“We would like to recognise the bravery of the victim in both coming forward to report these significantly traumatising offences and for providing detailed accounts of what happened, both at the time of the offence and during the trial," it continued.

“We would also like to thank the witnesses who gave supporting evidence in this case. Without the support of the general public and a willingness to attend court, these convictions would be more difficult to secure.

“We recognise the tenacity of the specialist staff from both the police and the CPS in investigating these matters and building a strong case for presentation at trial and in providing a high level of support to the victim both before and during the trial process.

“Both our agencies are determined to support victims of rape through the initial reporting and onto trial. We actively encourage the reporting of these matters so they can be investigated by our combined specialist resources.

“We would also like to recognise the support of our partner agencies who have offered independent support for victim throughout this process including the hard work of the First Light charity and Plymouth SARC.

“The results of this collaborative work is evident today with a custodial sentence imposed and with the jury having come back with unanimous guilty verdicts for both counts of rape.”

If you require help or assistance relating to sexual abuse, please look at the below list of helplines.

National Rape Crisis Helpline: 0808 802 9999

Devon and Cornwall Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC): 0300 3034626

Devon, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Independent Sexual Advisor Service: 03458 121212

Victim Care Unit: 01392 475900

Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services: 01392 204 174

In an emergency, always call 999 and in a non-emergency please visit www.dc.police.uk/contact.