A man suffered serious head injuries after a robbery outside a pub in Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall Police have released CCTV images of three men they want to speak to in connection with the incident which took place earlier this summer.

It happened outside The Ship Inn on Martins Lane in Exeter, between 11pm and 11.30pm on Sunday 24 July.

Police would like to speak to these men in connection with the incident. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The victim was repeatedly hit and knocked to the floor before his phone was taken. He suffered serious head injuries as a result.

The force would like to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police and quote the crime reference CR/066535/22.