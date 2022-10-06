Play Brightcove video

DCI Andy Greaves is urging people in the Stolford area to check their outbuildings and to come forward if they have information

Police say they are growing "increasingly worried" for the welfare of a missing teenager in Somerset, as the search for him continues.

Freddy, 17, went missing from Stolford since Tuesday 20 September. He was last seen wearing black T-shirt, blue jeans, brown leather boots.

Police say, that due to the length of time that he has been gone for, they are very concerned.

DCI Andy Greaves says police are unsure of where he could be.

"I'm appealing to the public that if you come across Freddy then to dial 999," he said.

"Equally if you may know where Freddy is then please notify police as soon as possible.

Police searching for Freddy Credit: ITV

"If you have visited the area since he's gone missing, have a think back. Were you in the area, could you have seen him and if you have please let us know.

"However small that information might be, it could be an absolute relevant piece to help us try to find where he is."

People living in the area are being urged to check their outbuildings to see if anything has changed.

DCI Greaves says Freddy's family are grateful for support they've received and to people who have volunteered to help.

Since he went missing, large land searches have been done in the area using a helicopter, drones, specialist search dogs.

Avon and Somerset Police have also been working with the RNLI and the Coastguard to try and locate him.