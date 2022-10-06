Stolen farming equipment worth £100k seized - including tractors and Land Rovers

Around £100,000 worth of stolen farming equipment, including tractors and Land Rovers, has been recovered in Stroud.

Gloucestershire Police have seized 42 items and a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of theft.

Some of the items have been handed back to their rightful owners.

It comes after officers received a report on 27 September that a trailer had been stolen in Eastcombe.

The trailer was later found in a bush and following further police enquiries another location was searched in Stroud where the large collection of items was discovered.

It included two tractors, 15 agricultural and plant trailers, a quad bike, three Land Rovers, and other farm machinery.

Inspector Simon Ellson, the Rural Crime Team lead, said: "The theft of plant machinery and other agricultural property can have a massive financial impact on farmers and our rural communities.

"This is a really good outcome - and a great example of collaborative working across the constabulary, with the Rural Crime Team and Vanguard officers working together in partnership.

"They worked tirelessly to review every item that was at the site, which took a total of three days to ensure nothing was missed.

"So far we have identified the rightful owners of nine stolen trailers and a tractor, and we're continuing to work through the information on the other items."

Other items seized include handheld Stihl petrol tools and farm tractor attachments.

Some of the items related to alleged thefts dating back more than a year, with others from more recent farm thefts.

The man arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation was released on police bail while further enquiries continue.

Anyone with information relating to the ongoing investigation is asked to provide this to police online by completing this form and quoting incident 133 of 27 September.