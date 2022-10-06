The rugby club that a teenager who died in a crash belonged to have paid tribute to their fellow teammate.

Alex Roberts, 18, died in a crash on the A40 Golden Valley Bypass, between Cheltenham and Gloucester.

Longlevens Rugby Club put out a post paying tribute to him, describing him as “full of charm and wit”.

It said in a tweet: “It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic loss of Alex Roberts, aged 18, known affectionately to his friends and teammates as “Toffee”.

"Toffee was a Longlevens lad through and through, having played for the club for over 10 years, progressing through our junior section to become a colt and senior player.

“Toffee was a big character and will be a huge loss to the club. He was full of charm and wit, and his company would enhance any conversation that he was party to.

“He will be especially missed by his teammates who he stood by both on and off the pitch - it’s players like Alex that Longlevens Rugby is built on. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all that knew him. Once a Griffin, always a Griffin!”

Tributes have since been flooding for the 18-year-old.

Several people added their own messages in response. One said: “Lovely words about the most charming of lads. May he rest in peace. My thoughts are with you as a club.”

The crash happened on the evening of Friday 30 September. Shortly after 11pm, police responded to a report that a car had collided with a stationary lorry parked in a layby on the bypass.

The crash involved a white BMW 1 Series car and a DAF truck. Alex was alone in the BMW and died at the scene.

The driver who was inside the truck sustained minor injuries.