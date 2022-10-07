Huge price increases to park in Bristol city centre have been approved - with some fees set to double.

Bristol City Council cabinet members approved the price hike on October 4, saying they were necessary to encourage more people to use public transport, walk or cycle.

A report by the cabinet suggested the increase would generate an extra £1.6million a year for the council.

The biggest increase is for longer stays - with four hours on-street parking doubling from £6 to £12 in certain locations.

One-hour stays, meanwhile, will stay at £4 with the aim of supporting shops and leisure activities with quicker turnover.

Visitor discounts at SS Great Britain will also be scrapped. Credit: ITV West Country

Price changes - where will they apply?

The new prices will come into force at the city's popular Maritime Heritage Centre, although motorists will be able to park here for five hours for £12.50.

SS Great Britain visitor discounts will be scrapped, with parking set to cost £5 instead of £3.

Bristol First Hotel's car park allows stays up to four hours, which will rise from £6 to £10 before 6pm when only permit holders will be allowed.

Fees will double from 50p to £1 an hour at district car parks in Diamond Street, Hereford Street, Little Paradise, Sheene Road and Brunel Lock.

Charles Place, McAdam Way and Oldfield Place will be brought in line with recent increases to on-street pay-and-display tariffs in the adjacent Residents’ Parking Scheme (RPS) area.

The report said Queen Square and Brunswick Square charges will mirror the £3-an-hour on-street tariff because it is “difficult for customers to distinguish between on and off-street spaces."

All of the changes will come into force in either January or February next year.

'More consistent and easier...to understand'

They do not require any form of public consultation - unlike the proposed increases at Frog Lane and Wapping Wharf car parks, where the pricing structure is being reviewed.

The council wants to bring Frog Lane in line with prices in College Street, and for Wapping Wharf to match Maritime Heritage Centre.

The authority says this will “make our charges more transparent, more consistent and easier for the public to understand”.

Cllr Don Alexander, who is Labour's cabinet member for transport, said: “The increase reflects the inflationary costs that impact the provision of parking and also our enforcement function.

“We make increases based on our transport policy, and our policy is that we want driving not to be a cheap way of coming into the city, we want to encourage people to use other modes.

"Bus fares have gone up and we want to make our park-and-rides more competitive, and we are working on more bus prioritisation and active travel measures, so we are making that shift.

“We want to encourage shopping and leisure activities by offering short-stay parking.”