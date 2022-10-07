Drink-driver captured on CCTV in pub before killing biker in crash

Play Brightcove video

CCTV shows man drinking and driving at high speeds before fatal crash

A man who spent an afternoon in the pub drinking before he drove his sports car at speeds of 90mph - killing a motorcyclist on his way home - has been jailed.

Mike Molina had only left home briefly to fill up his bike with fuel. He never made it back to his wife.

Instead, he was hit by drink-driver Yasen Yanev, who has today (Friday 7 October), been jailed for three years and will serve another three years on licence.

Yanev pleaded guilty to one charge of causing death by dangerous driving at Gloucester Crown Court.

CCTV footage showed Yanev drinking with a friend at a pub in Stow-on-the-Wold before the crash in June.

Dashcam footage then showed him driving his sports car back to his home in Birmingham, reaching speeds of 90mph in a 30mph area.

He reached 66mph in a 20mph stretch just before he hit Mr Molina, who was heading back home from refuelling his bike.

Yasen Yanev Credit: Gloucestershire Police

In a victim impact statement, Mr Molina's wife told the court: "Since this incident, my world has been changed forever. We have no children but we had each other. Michael was not only my husband but my best friend. We had such a tight bond and went everywhere together.

"For over 29 years, we have been a devoted couple with plans for our future. In one terrible moment, all of this and the life we knew has gone.

"Michael has been taken from me and our families needlessly and I am now having to live alone. My life, my health and my financial situation have been altered for the rest of my life. All that we held dear has gone and I shall have a longing for my loving husband every day of my life.

Mike Molina was a much-loved husband

Sgt Gareth Gladwin of Gloucestershire Police said: "This seems like a decision he made on the day. His intention was to drive as quickly as he could to get home when he was drunk.

"Mike was a very keen motorcyclist, he'd been out on his bike with his partner and returned home. He decided he was going to get some fuel. He was just on his way back. His wife expected him to be gone for just a few minutes and he never returned, unfortunately."

As well as the six=-year jail sentence, Yanev was disqualified from driving for nine years.