Four teenagers have been arrested and a teenage boy is in hospital after a suspected stabbing in Torquay.

Police were called to Carlton Road in Ellacombe just after 6pm last night (Thursday 6 October).

A 15-year-old boy was taken to Torbay District Hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Devon and Cornwall Police have since arrested three teenage boys - aged 13, 14 and 14 - on suspicion of GBH. The boys are all from the Torquay area and remain in police custody.

A further person, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. He also remains in custody.

Superintendent Ed Wright said: “We understand that this incident will cause shock and concern amongst the local and wider community, but we would like to reassure the public that this is a very rare and isolated incident.

“The individuals involved are all believed to be known to each other and we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with it."

Police are reminding people not to share footage on social media but instead send to police. Credit: Devon Live/BPM Media

Police have scene guards on Belmont Road and Carlton Road as officers carry out further enquiries. A cordon at the McDonald’s restaurant on Union Road has now been lifted.

Superintendent Ed Wright says he wants to reassure the public there is an increased police presence in the area.

He said: “My officers are currently supporting the families whose children are involved in the incident and are in constant liaison with schools and the local authority as we continue to provide collective support to the local community.”

Investigators are asking for any witnesses to come forward and anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage between the times of 5pm and 7.45pm along Carlton Road which is a busy road.

Anyone with information which may assist police on this case is asked to contact 101 or via our website quoting log 836 of the 6th of October or anonymously via Crimestoppers.