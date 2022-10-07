Play Brightcove video

Stagecoach has launched an urgent investigation after claims that some of its drivers have been refusing to pick up Black and Asian asylum seekers in Bristol and North Somerset.

ITV News West Country has heard multiple allegations from refugees and their British supporters who accuse some Stagecoach staff of racism.

One man from Eritrea says a Stagecoach driver told him he couldn't board the bus unless he produced ID. Insulted, the man refused.

"He just prevented me from entering the bus. He came out from the cabin and then he just pushed me, like that. 'I can't take you', he said. I said, 'Why?' 'I'm not taking asylum seekers anymore', he said."

A bus can be a lifeline. For over a hundred young asylum seekers housed near Bristol Airport, the bus service allows them to get to classes and appointments in the city.

Another man from Iran is staying in the same accommodation. He claims that some drivers find other ways to avoid picking the men up.

"Sometimes I'm coming to this station and drivers write on the bus 'Unfortunately this bus is full.' But bus is empty of passengers so I don't know why they do that."

It's not just the asylum seekers who say there's a problem. Alex Pegge is a local resident. On one occasion he says a bus driver would not let him pay for an asylum seeker whose bank card wasn't working. He thinks it's part of a pattern of discrimination.

Alex said, "A few weeks later I was on the same bus again and this time the driver drove straight past a load of people at this bus stop who were trying to hail it down. None of them were white. I obviously am white and I was easily picked up at the previous bus stop."

Asylum seekers waiting at the bus stop near their accommodation in North Somerset. Credit: ITV West Country

The allegations are no surprise to local charity worker Angie Bual. She has set up a car-sharing WhatsApp group for the men.

"Through that we've heard about all sorts of problems, the main one being about transport and the fact these guys are increasingly being left at the roadside and not being collected by this bus. And this bus is really important. It's the only bus that takes these guys into Bristol. And Bristol's where you can get legal aid, health, education."

Stagecoach has said it's launching an urgent investigation, adding "We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind or unacceptable behaviour, whether that involves an employee or any customer seeking to use our services.

"In the past 24 hours, we have been made aware of new detailed complaints regarding the alleged behaviour of some employees operating Falcon services serving [the bus stop] near Bristol. [...] We will not hesitate to take any necessary disciplinary action where our values and people's right to equal access to our services have not been upheld. In the meantime, we have been in close contact with the liaison officer responsible for [the asylum seekers' accommodation] and put in place additional monitoring of boarding and ticketing on services calling at the bus stop.

"Since these measures have been put in place, we have not been made aware of any problems, however we will continue to monitor the situation closely."

The statement adds that the company actively supports refugees in many parts of the country. But Stuart Beard is a former Stagecoach driver and says it can be hard to police the situation on the ground.

"From my time as a bus driver, there is a an idea that 'This is my ship and I'm the captain, and what I say goes. And if I have a personal opinion or viewpoint that doesn't necessarily match the company's, it doesn't really matter because what I say goes. I'm in charge here.'"