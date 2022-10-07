A man was arrested on a Bristol bus after being pepper sprayed following a suspected bank robbery at Cabot Circus.

Avon and Somerset Police said the man has also been arrested on suspicion of assaulting two emergency service workers during the incident.

Officers were called at 10.23am yesterday (October 6) after receiving reports that a man had threatened a bank cashier and stolen cash.

Police say a suspect was detained on a bus at Lawrence Hill after witnesses reported seeing someone matching the description of the alleged raider. Officers also recovered a quantity of cash.

"As officers deployed PAVA spray on the bus, a replacement service was used to enable the other passengers to continue their journey.

"Officers would like to thank the driver and passengers for their support and patience during this unexpected and no doubt alarming interruption to their journey.

"A man remains in police custody under arrest on suspicion of robbery and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker."