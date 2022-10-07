Police have today released CCTV images of two people after a 14-year-old girl was left with a bloodied nose following an unprovoked attack in a Bridgwater shop.

The teen had been shopping with a friend in The Range on Bristol Road at around 3.50pm on Thursday May 19 when she was assaulted by a female.

Officers believe two people who were in the store at about that time, who they have not been able to identify, could have information that could help their investigation.

One is a young woman with dark hair, possibly in her teens, and wearing a dark top, ripped jeans and red shoes.The other is a man with dark hair wearing a black jacket and dark trousers.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.