Warning, this article includes details about a violent attack

Police are urging people with information to come forward after a woman was "violently" raped in a Cheltenham churchyard in 2017.

The man used language about his mother that they think could be the key to cracking the case.

It happened in November 2017. The woman had been in Cheltenham town centre where she had spotted the man a few times.

He is described as wearing "smart sports clothes". At the time he was around mid-to-late 20s, with an average build. He had neat short hair, dark eyes and an English accent.

Just before 11pm, the victim was on the high street when he came up to her and they started chatting. He lured her to the Montpellier area and the grounds of St Andrew's Church where he became "very violent".

They walked into the green behind the church when suddenly he grabbed her hair and started smashing her head against the wall. Some of her teeth came out and her mouth was bloodied.

He kept telling her she looked like his mum with her long red hair. He was dragging her across the ground and strangling her.

The victim says she was "terrified" and thought she was going to die. He then raped her. During the attack, he kept saying things about his mother.

The woman managed to escape when she saw a man nearby and ran towards him. She asked for help but the man said he was not getting involved as the attacker had shouted that she had stolen his watch.

While running away she saw another man and begged for help as she did not have a phone. He said he was "in a rush" and did not help her.

By then the man chasing her had gone. The victim has long-term effects from the trauma. She has nightmares and flashbacks and is afraid to be in the same room alone with men now.

Speaking on Crimewatch, DCI Annabel Britton from Gloucestershire Police said it was a "horrendous" attack and that they want to catch the man who she describes as "dangerous" to prevent further crimes.

She said: "I'm sure it wasn't the first time he's used these words and it won't be the last.

"He commented, 'my mummy had long red hair, my mummy had long ginger hair and even while he was raping her he says 'tell me mummy loves you'.

"It's really disturbing, really unusual."

Anyone who recognises this language is being urged to get in touch.

Gloucestershire Police are also want to speak to the two witnesses on the night who saw the victim running away.