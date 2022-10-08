A dad from Cornwall has described the moment he surprised parents and children at the school gates when he picked up his son in an inflatable dinosaur costume.

Daniel Edwards from Stithians near Truro wanted to surprise his son Enzo on his 5th birthday, so walked to the school in a huge inflatable T-Rex costume, and hid while he waited for classes to end.

"His mum had bought him all these presents and I wanted to do something special for him too, and being a five year old he naturally loves dinosaurs", Daniel said.

"I'd been desperately trying to buy one of these costumes for days and then found a guy down the road had one", he added.

Despite the costume being very "hot and sweaty", Daniel said it was worth the effort.

Credit: Kathryn Skelton/Rebecca Paget

He told ITV News West Country: ''I did think I was going to pass out on the way home, but he loved it, and his little mates were very excited.''

At the school gates in Stithians Daniel said he amused parents waiting by the school gates as he hid around the corner waiting for the children to come out.

'Dino dad' and Dreamy the pony wait at the school gates Credit: Leanne Ross

''Pretty much every car that passed was honking their horns, and children were leaning out of the windows shouting 'hello Mr Dinosaur!'."

Daniel says the only downside is that he might struggle next year to top the dinosaur costume.

''Next year it might have to be a full suit of armour", he said.