Longleat's Festival of Light to illuminate 'wondrous worlds' of Roald Dahl
People will be stepping into the ‘wondrous worlds’ of Roald Dahl for Longleat’s upcoming Festival of Light.
The annual lantern spectacle is returning to the grounds of the Wiltshire stately home this winter and will run on selected dates from November 5 until January 8 next year.
Each area will bring key moments from the author's well-known books to life, including Matilda, The Twits and Fantastic Mr Fox.
Highlights are set to include a five-metre-tall BFG and Willy Wonka's famous factory gates.
More than 800 lanterns will be involved in the 23 scenes.
Festive fun is part of the event, with an enchanted Christmas tree show and santa train being featured.
