A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Wiltshire.

The victim, a man in his 50s, sustained an injury to his abdomen in the attack, which happened at around 9.30pm on Olympian Road in the village of Pewsey.

He is currently in hospital in a critical condition.

Damion Mark Powell, 29, of High Street, Ramsbury, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Detective Sergeant Toni Nugent said: “We remain keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or was driving by at the time and may have dash cam footage of what happened.

“The public’s assistance in times like this is absolutely vital and makes a huge difference.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220104307.