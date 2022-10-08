A night bus service will begin in Plymouth in a bid to make the city's streets feel safer for people.

The service, which starts tonight (8 October), will run three routes from Derry's Cross at midnight, 2am and 4am.

Security staff with body cameras will be on board the buses to help keep passengers safe.

The service is funded by the Home Office's Safer Streets initiative, which includes aims to tackle violence against women and girls.

A flat fare of £7 will be charged for all trips, and tickets can be pre-booked online for people who want to guarantee seats, the council says.

It follows recommendations made by the Plymouth Commission on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls after the murder of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

Councillor Rebecca Smith, Chair of the commission, said the night bus is an important step for the city of Plymouth.

“We’ve heard time and again that people are struggling to get home after a night out because they can’t get a taxi or a bus and I’m sure many residents from across the city will be thrilled and relieved to hear these buses are running each weekend", she said.

The scheme is the result of work between The University of Plymouth, Plymouth City Council and the police.

At the moment, the buses will run until the end of the year, but Chief Superintendent Matt Longman from Devon and Cornwall Police says he hopes the scheme will become permanent.

“We’ve been listening to what our residents have told us and know that late-night transport has been a problem for some time", he said.

“If this service proves successful and is well-used, it could become a regular thing which we think will keep people safer and make for a more enjoyable evening out.

"The more people use it, the more likely it can stay for the future.”

A map of the night bus route. Credit: Plymouth City Council

Where are the Plymouth night bus routes?

Route 1 is Devonport – St Budeaux – Ernesettle – Whitleigh – Southway – Crownhill – Peverell – Mutley

Route 2 is St Judes – Alexandra Road – Lipson – Embankment – Woodford – Chaddlewood – Ridgeway – Merafield – Haye Road – Elburton – Plymstock – Cattedown

Route 3 is Mutley – Lower Compton – Higher Compton – Deer Park – Lower Eggbuckland – Leigham – Estover – Derriford – Woolwell – Crownhill – Manadon – Ham – North Prospect

Tickets for the service can be booked in advance here.