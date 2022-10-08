Skip to content

Rail strikes: No trains running in Devon and Cornwall as industrial action continues

Credit: PA Images

Train passengers are being warned of severe disruption as industrial action continues to affect the region's train services.

In large parts of the region, including Devon, Cornwall and Somerset, there are no trains at all today (8 October).

A very limited service will run on the following Great Western Railway (GWR) routes, and only until 18:30:

  • London Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads

  • London Paddington to Cardiff Central

  • London Paddington to Didcot Parkway

  • Reading to Didcot Parkway

  • Windsor, Marlow, and Henley-on-Thames branch lines

  • Reading to Basingstoke

  • Cardiff Central to Bath

No trains will run on other GWR lines, and the only South Western Railway (SWR) services running are between London Waterloo, Hounslow and Basingstoke.

Companies are warning that the trains that are running will be extremely busy. Tickets valid for 7 and 8 October will be valid on 9, 10 and 11 October.

Timeline of strikes ahead as more walkouts and ballot dates loom
Only around one in five trains will run on Saturday due to rail strike

Tomorrow (Sunday 9 October) GWR and SWR trains will start later than usual with some morning services cancelled.

The RMT union, which represents rail workers including guards and signalling staff, is holding the latest in a series of strikes, until midnight.

It is in dispute with the government and rail companies about pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.