Watch Ben McGrail's report

People have walked through the streets of Taunton to raise awareness of suicide, spreading the message that it can be prevented and there is support available.

Dozens took part in the event today (8 October), walking both in memory of loved ones and because of their own experiences.

Titled, 'Walk For a Life', it started at Somerset County Cricket Club and followed a route through Taunton town centre into Vivary Park, where a moment of silence was observed.

Flowers were also laid at a bench donated by the Netflix programme After Life.

Among the walkers was Sammiie Winter, who lives in West Somerset. She has lost loved ones to suicide and has had her own struggles with mental health.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch

Sammiie said she wanted to show there is a way past it, saying: "You think back to when you weren't feeling so good and I had days where it felt even breathing was difficult.

"When great things happen, like new jobs, it just makes life almost radioactive. It just makes it so much better and brighter", she added.

Some of the walkers wrote the names of loved ones on back signs Credit: Livvi Grant/Somerset County Council

The walk finished at the cricket club, where a number of groups were on hand to offer information and advice.

The event also marked the launch of Somerset County Council’s new ‘Orange Button’ scheme: a community-based suicide awareness project.

The orange button will be worn by people in Somerset who have undergone Mental Health or Suicide Prevention training who can help signpost people to relevant local services.

Andrew Pritchard from Mind in Somerset said: "This is part of our World Suicide Prevention event we're doing. It's really about talking about what's out there in our community.

"We've got dots of community initiatives that are just springing up all over. It can be literally anybody who's just willing to have that human to human, person to person chat."

Cllr Adam Dance from Somerset County Council said: "For someone who has had suicidal thoughts before, I actually didn't know where to go or where to get help.

"So for me, I'm really passionate about us promoting this service to make sure we get it out in the wider community and make sure everyone knows how they can get help."

Where to go if you need support with your mental health: